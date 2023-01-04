Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $304.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.83. The stock has a market cap of $356.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

