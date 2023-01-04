Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,234 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.14 and its 200-day moving average is $136.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

