Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 30,409 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 87,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.22. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.