Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,025 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $103.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.