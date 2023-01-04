Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 403.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $56.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

