Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

