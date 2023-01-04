Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD opened at $112.69 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.38.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Prologis’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

