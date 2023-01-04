Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $238.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.99. The company has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $245.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

