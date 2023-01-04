Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,983 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,983 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy Trading Down 5.5 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

NYSE DVN opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.56%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

