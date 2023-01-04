Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 106.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

