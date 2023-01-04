Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 170.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $264.48 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $402.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

