Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 167.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

EFA stock opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $80.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.58.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

