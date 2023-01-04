Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.07 Million in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

AMT stock opened at $214.67 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $288.25. The firm has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

