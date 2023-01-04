Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $613,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.3 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $253.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $373.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

