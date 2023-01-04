Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $695,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $414.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

