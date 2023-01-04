Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 61,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after acquiring an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $335.17 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $465.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.77 and a 200-day moving average of $342.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

