Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $477.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.39. The company has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.21 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.