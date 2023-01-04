Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $790,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at $132,250,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,127 shares of company stock worth $21,726,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.67.

ORLY opened at $840.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $833.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $745.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

