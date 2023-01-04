Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $792,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,340 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,169 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 536,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,895,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 160,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,059,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Target Stock Up 1.8 %

TGT stock opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.35. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

