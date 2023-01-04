Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $955,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AON by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 113,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AON by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $299.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.00.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

