Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $136.96 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $138.42. The stock has a market cap of $309.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.