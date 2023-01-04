Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 285,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

NYSE USB opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

