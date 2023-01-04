Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 520,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,559,000 after acquiring an additional 19,213 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.7% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

