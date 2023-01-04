Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after purchasing an additional 529,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Medtronic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,249 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.59. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

