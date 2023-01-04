Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,073,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,712,000 after purchasing an additional 310,390 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.