Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 98.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 57.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

AMP stock opened at $310.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $339.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.