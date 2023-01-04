Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,758 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,500 shares of company stock valued at $28,804,320 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.09.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $159.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.75.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

