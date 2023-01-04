Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Stryker by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stryker Stock Performance

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $246.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.44 and a 200-day moving average of $217.75. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

