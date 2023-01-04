WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 7,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VLO opened at $120.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.04 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.44.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

