1,447 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Sempra by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Sempra by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock opened at $155.04 on Thursday. Sempra has a one year low of $129.69 and a one year high of $176.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.50.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

