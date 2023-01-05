16,505 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after buying an additional 44,096 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $178.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.68 and its 200 day moving average is $175.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

