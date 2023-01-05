18,300 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 193,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after buying an additional 141,086 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 95,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE CPB opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

