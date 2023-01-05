190,491 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 190,491 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,115,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Tandem Diabetes Care as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TNDM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $146.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.88 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. Analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

