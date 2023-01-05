2,077 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,118 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after acquiring an additional 100,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $245.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $200.65 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.17.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

Several analysts have commented on GD shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.91.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

