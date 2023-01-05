4,596 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 10.6% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 29.0% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 162.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 424,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $51,406,000 after purchasing an additional 262,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $203.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.07. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.24.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

