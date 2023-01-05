4,596 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 46.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.24.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $203.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.07. The firm has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

