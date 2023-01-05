9,951 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.8% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $385.51 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $480.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.71.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

