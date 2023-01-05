AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Raised by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $3,599,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.1% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 91,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 131,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $163.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.73 and its 200-day moving average is $148.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

