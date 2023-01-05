ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Up 8.4% in December

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 326,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 16.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 12.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABM Industries Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.13.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 22.87%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

