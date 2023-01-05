Advisor Resource Council Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,193,493 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

CRM stock opened at $139.59 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $239.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 498.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.80 and a 200 day moving average of $158.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $347,139.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,023,272.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $347,139.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,023,272.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,636 shares of company stock worth $26,676,023. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

