Advisor Resource Council Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisor Resource Council cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,072 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in AT&T were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after purchasing an additional 950,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in AT&T by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AT&T by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,764 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.