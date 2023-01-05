Advisor Resource Council Sells 17,874 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,874 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in LKQ were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.