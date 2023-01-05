Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,627 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $420,714.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,155.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,589 shares of company stock worth $34,061,140 over the last ninety days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages have commented on A. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.21.

NYSE A opened at $151.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.77.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

