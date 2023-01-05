Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €155.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €155.00 ($164.89) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($138.30) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($140.43) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($161.70) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($180.85) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($212.77) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €115.38 ($122.74) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($72.64) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($106.35). The business’s 50 day moving average is €111.80 and its 200-day moving average is €103.21.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

