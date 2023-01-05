Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Short Interest Update

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG stock opened at $142.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.75. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $160.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $368.79 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

