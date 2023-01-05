Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.36

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.36 and last traded at C$14.13, with a volume of 501847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.75.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$278.71 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 14,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$194,077.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,191,756.90. In other news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 14,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$194,077.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,191,756.90. Also, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total value of C$35,902.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,989.72. Insiders sold a total of 302,777 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,267 in the last quarter.

