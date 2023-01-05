Algorand Price Up 13.4% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $50.17 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00070572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00059880 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000228 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003907 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,355,849,159 coins and its circulating supply is 7,133,651,030 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

