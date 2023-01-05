Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a market cap of $36.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC Get Rating ) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

