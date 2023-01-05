Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance
Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a market cap of $36.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
- Will Canada Goose Stock Fly Higher for the Winter?
- Buffett’s Next Bet Is One Of His Biggest Ever
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.