AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,490,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 100,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 46.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 132.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.12.

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:AMC opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.77. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

