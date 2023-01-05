Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

Amyris stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.58.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $71.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.98 million. Research analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,667,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,470,000 after acquiring an additional 575,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,793,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,797,000 after buying an additional 712,965 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 55.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after buying an additional 6,071,616 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 4.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,293,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,298,000 after buying an additional 328,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Amyris by 9.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

